Machine Gun Kelly Says Girlfriend Sommer Ray Broke Up With Him on His Birthday During Quarantine: ‘She Came and Picked All Her Stuff Up’

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Sommer Ray have broken up — and the rapper claims she dumped him on his birthday during the ongoing coronavirus quarantine.

The "Bad Things" hitmaker, who just turned 30 years old, announced the split on Wednesday (April 22) after tweeting that the 23-year-old Instagram model showed up to his house to pick up her stuff.

"she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday," he wrote. "nice."

He then shared a second message, writing, "I shouldn’t have tweeted personal business. especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided."

Machine Gun Kelly, Twitter

Though it's unclear what led to the breakup, Ray hinted there was trouble in paradise on April 19 when she tweeted: "stay away from all half a** things half a** stories, half a** effort, half a** love, half a** adventures, half a** vibes, half a** friends just half a** people being half a**ed ok."

MGK confirmed he and Ray were dating last month when he commented on a tweet of them kissing.

Meanwhile, MGK's rumored ex-girlfriend Halsey shared a birthday tribute via Instagram.

"Happy birthday Colson," the pop star wrote. (His real name Richard Colson Baker.)

Halsey, Instagram Stories

The two sparked dating rumors in 2018 after a photo of them hanging out in Mexico circulated the web following Halsey's split from G-Eazy. At the time, she personally shut down the speculation by confirming she wasn't with anybody and that the pic was two years old.