Halsey Personally Shuts Down Machine Gun Kelly Dating Rumors

It's been a rough week for Halsey. Not only has the pop star had to deal with ending a year-long relationship with her boyfriend and collaborator G-Eazy, but now she's got to deal with the rumor mill buzzing around after a since-deleted tweet showed a photo of her and Machine Gun Kelly hanging out together in Tulum, Mexico.

An insider recently told Us Weekly that the two were just friends, and now the 23-year-old is confirming that she is, in fact, single.

"I’m not at the beach. I’m on tour. Alone. Slow news week I guess," she tweeted on Sunday (July 8). Later adding: "I’m not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business."

The picture in question was taken in March of 2017 and posted to MGK's Instagram. There was speculation that the two were dating then, but it was never confirmed.

Though Halsey was the one to break the news of her split with G-Eazy, it seems like she's been having a hard time with the break up. She broke down in tears while performing "Sorry" during her headlining set at the Common Ground music festival in Lansing, Michigan Friday night (July 6) and shared some cryptic tweets that insinuate her rapper ex may have cheated on her.