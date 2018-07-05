Did G-Eazy Cheat on Halsey? Fans Are Speculating Based on These Cryptic Tweets

In the wake of Halsey and G-Eazy's shocking split, fans are speculating that the pair's breakup may not have been as amicable as the pop star indicated during her announcement on Instagram.

As Twitter account @musicnewsfact tweeted late Wednesday (July 4), a handful of cryptic hints embedded in Halsey's recent tweets—some of which have already been deleted—point to a potential cheating scandal. So did G-Eazy cheat on Halsey?

In one since-deleted tweet, Halsey simply shared a scissors emoji, something many fans took to be an allusion to G-Eazy's line, "Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my..." in his and Halsey's 2017 collaboration, "Him & I."

In another tweet, the hopeless fountain kingdom singer wrote, "pumpkin eater," a reference to 1800s nursery rhyme "Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater"—which, over the years, has been misheard as "Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater." Subsequently, the phrase is widely used today as a reference for infidelity.

Though it's certainly not confirmed exactly why the two musicians called it quits, Halsey's mysterious tweets have left us wondering if the rapper's behavior may be to blame.

Halsey broke the news of her and G-Eazy's breakup on Instagram on Tuesday (July 3), writing, "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."