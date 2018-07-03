Halsey + G-Eazy Call It Quits After a Year of Dating

Halsey and G-Eazy have broken up after a year of dating.

The 23-year-old pop star took to her Instagram story on Tuesday (July 3) to break the news to fans.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Though the statement was as civil as can be, Halsey's other Instagram activity makes it seem like the split was not-so-amicable. She posted a photo of her and her dog with the caption, "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye" with a check mark emoji. The caption is a reference to Drake's new song "8 out of 10," which has the lyrics, "Kiss my son the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye." She also deleted many of her Instagram photos with G-Eazy.

Though we're not clear on the cause of the break up, G-Eazy has been getting into some trouble lately. The 29-year-old rapper was recently arrested in Stockholm for attacking security guards and cocaine possession. He's currently in Paris ahead of his appearance on Good Morning America in New York City on Friday (July 6).