Machine Gun Kelly’s New Tattoo Looks Like His Neck Was Sliced Open

Machine Gun Kelly's new tattoo is pretty hard to look at.

On Tuesday (April 20), the "Bloody Valentine" rapper debuted his new shocking ink on Instagram.

"Bye, bye neck," he captioned a series of photos and videos of his neck alongside a needle emoji. His new tattoo is a vertical "bloody" line that begins just under his chin, making it appear as if his neck has been sliced open.

MGK shared a video of him getting the ink. "Alright, if anybody liked my neck, it's gonna look a little different," he told the camera.

The musician has another design on his lower neck, which reads, "Ticket to my Downfall." The ink is in honor of his fifth studio album of the same name, released in 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to tattoos: He has over 77 tattoos on his body, and his chest, back and arms are almost completely covered. Because of the number of tattoos he has, it can be quite hard to find an empty spot for a new design.

However, just last month, tattoo artist DotsToLines inked a new piece on MGK's upper arm by tattooing it on top of his already existing tattoos. It was not a cover-up, but rather added to the piece by using lines to create a 3-D illusion.