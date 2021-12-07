The latest celebrity feud is between Madonna and 50 Cent. Here's why the two musicians have beef...

Just like many feuds, this particular one started because of social media. 50 Cent loves to troll and this time, he decided to troll Madonna following one of the pop icon's recent sexy photo shoots. According to Complex, the Queen of Pop was photographed wearing a titillating fishnet outfit.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent made fun of one of the images in which Madonna posed with her behind up in the air; only her bottom half showing from under a bed. 50 Cent called the photo "the funniest sh--" he had ever seen.

"That's Madonna under the bed trying to [be] like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a-- up. LMFAO," the rapper added.

Madonna didn't take kindly to the misogynistic comments and had a response for 50 Cent, which she also posted on Instagram to her Instagram Stories. She tagged 50 Cent in a photo of the two of them embracing years ago.

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media ... the least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult," Madonna wrote.

She added, "[You're] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age. Too bad there are no sour grape emogees [sic]."

Madonna Instagram

Shortly after, Madonna posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories using the Baby Yoda filter and the caption "love yourself."

In the videos, she said: "Personally, I like the way I look. But there are those that find it hard to appreciate people and things that are different. And they try to shame me or humiliate me or make me feel less than because I am not like everyone else. But in fact I cherish my unique [self] and I have grown stronger, because to be unique is to be rare."

Not long after, 50 Cent took to Twitter to apologize for trolling the Queen of Pop.

"I must have hurt Madonna['s] feelings, she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from '03," he tweeted.

"Ok I'm sorry ... I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in anyway ... I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before," the rapper continued, referencing the Wicked Witch of the East's legs under Dorothy's house in The Wizard of Oz.

"Hope you accept my apology," 50 Cent added.

We'll see who 50 Cent decides to troll next and what their reaction will be.

Celebrity Family Feuds