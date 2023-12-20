Madonna Spent 48-Hours in an Induced Coma Because of Bacterial Infection

Madonna is opening up about her recent health scare and the time that she spent in the hospital as a result of it.

During her concert in Brooklyn on Dec. 16, the Queen of Pop shared that she spent 48-hours in a coma after being "dragged" to the ICU. Additionally, she thanked her friend, Shavawn, saying that she "saved my life."

Madonna also shared that the first thing that she saw when she became conscious again was her six children.

"There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me. By the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," she said.

"And I was thinking, 'What if I left my children?' That would destroy me to leave my children at this moment in their lives. I wasn't thinking about me. I was thinking about them, and I was thinking about my mother and how scared she must have been to know that she was going to leave us all behind," Madonna continued.

Madonna previously opened up about how family helped her during this time in a post to her Instagram account in July.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," the post began.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," the post furthered.

Madonna is currently on her Celebration Tour, which began in October and is expected to run until April 2024. The tour is set to focus on Madonna's four decades in the music business and includes some of her biggest songs like "Hung Up," "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer."