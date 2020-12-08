Madonna Just Got Her Very First Tattoo Ever

Believe it or not, Madonna just got her first tattoo.

On Monday (December 7), the 62-year-old queen of pop shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting her very first body art appointment.

“Inked for The Very First Time............... #family @shamrocksocialclub @east_01 @shavawn8” she captioned the post, cleverly referencing her hit song “Like a Virgin.”

The music icon visited Shamrock Social Club studio in Hollywood to have tattoo artist East Iz ink a tasteful tribute to her children Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella and Estere. Their initials are now written across her wrist in a simple typewriter font.

She also shared images of the Virgin Mary, aka The Madonna, that happened to be placed around the tattoo studio.

The new tattoo comes a week after she shared a rare glimpse of herself with all six kids in an Instagram video, celebrating Thanksgiving with her 26-year-old choreographer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

“A Beautiful Souvenir ………….Giving Thanks,” she captioned the video post on Monday (November 30.)

Madonna had her first daughter Lourdes with personal trainer and actor Carlos Leon in 1996. Four years later she had her son Rocco with then-husband Guy Ritchie. In 2006, she adopted her son David Banda and then daughter Mercy three years later, both from Malawi. Her twin daughters Stella and Estere were two-years-old when she adopted them from an orphanage in Malawi in 2017.