Madonna Reportedly Dating 29-Year-Old Boxing Coach Josh Popper

Madonna reportedly has a new boy toy 35 years her junior.

According to The Daily Mail, the pop icon, 64, reportedly moved on from longtime boyfriend Andrew Darnell and is now dating 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper, who recently appeared on an episode of Bravo's Summer House.

The news of Madonna and Popper's rumored romance broke just days after the “Like a Prayer” singer reportedly split from her boyfriend Darnell.

Who Is Madonna's Rumored Boyfriend Josh Popper?

Josh Popper, 29, is a boxing coach and the founder of Bredwinners boxing gym, located in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

According to the gym's website, Bredwinners “is a boxing gym that brings together form and function,” allowing athletes to “learn to box the right way with top-notch trainers.”

Popper’s LinkedIn page reveals he sold life insurance before he became a boxing coach.

According to Popper’s Instagram bio, he is a "former NFL athlete."

The Daily Mail reports Popper began his career in football, playing as a defensive lineman in high school. He later became an NFL prospect while playing as defensive end for Rowan University in New Jersey.

Popper attempted to land a spot on the Arizona Cardinals or Indianapolis Colts. However, he reportedly failed to make the cut and was not drafted into the NFL.

How Did Madonna and Josh Popper Meet?

Josh Popper and Madonna reportedly met in New York City, where Popper has been teaching one of Madonna’s six sons how to box.

Neither Popper nor Madonna have spoken publicly about their rumored romance.