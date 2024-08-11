Madonna has sent a heartfelt birthday message to her son Rocco as he turns 24.

The Queen of Pop's eldest son celebrates his birthday on Aug. 11 (Sunday), and she took to social media to share the numerous looks that he has sported while growing up.

Madonna, who has Rocco with her former husband Guy Ritchie, wrote on Instagram: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises.

"But through it all —your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that held us together."

The "Material Girl" singer added: “Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. Love you -for Eternity."

Madonna is also mom to Lourdes, 27, David, 18, Mercy, also 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11, and explained how she is delighted when all of her offspring get involved in her performances.

Discussing the end of her Celebration Tour earlier this year, she told W Magazine: "When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together.

"Of course, I am their mother so sometimes we get on each other's nerves. We are a family of artists but we are also a family, and that's what happens."

Madonna, 65, previously hailed her kids for their "enthusiasm" during the tour to mark her 40 years in music.

She captioned an Instagram post: "On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage.

"Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a 2 month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me.

"There enthusiasm kept me Going!!!"