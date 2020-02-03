Madonna is being sued by fans after she was late to her concerts.

According to TMZ, Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta claim they waited over 2 hours for the music icon to take the stage on September 21 and October 1 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. In court documents obtained by the news outlet, the men said the concert was supposed to start at 8:30 PM, but she didn't go on until 11:30 PM.

They also claim her tardiness caused them financial and emotional distress because it devalued their tickets and left them stranded at 1:00 AM after they allegedly missed their scheduled trains or other rides home.

The lawsuit notes they weren't able to arrange alternative rides because their phones were taken away during the concert — which is something Madonna apparently forces concertgoers to do on her Madame X tour. Plus, Panos and Velotta say the singer admitted her tardiness was, in fact, her fault.

TMZ reports the men "are suing for breach of contract, loss of value, false advertisement and negligent misrepresentation. They're asking for damages and lawyer fees."

Unfortunately, Madonna does have a history of being late to her concerts and this isn't the first time she's been sued. Last year, a fan from Florida filed a lawsuit as well. Madonna later addressed her tardiness, saying, "Here's something you all need to understand... and that is, that the queen is never late."

