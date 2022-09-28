Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship

Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019.

Frankie was in a throuple relationship with a married pair — Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis — during his time on Big Brother in 2018.

"I was talking to Madonna of all people — talking to the queen — and I told her about the throuple, and she literally said, ‘Well, that’s not going to end well.' She said that, and I still did it," Frankie shared.

"I’m always the person that says yes to whatever comes into my life, and I’ve never been afraid to take risks or do something unconventional," he continued. "When the relationship presented itself to me, I was like, ‘You know what, why not? Let’s just try it, let’s go in.’ And it did not work."

The throuple eventually broke things off in 2019 after six months together. According to Frankie, the split was "amicable."

"I’m super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, [but] at the same time, it wasn’t working out anymore," Frankie told Us Weekly at the time of the split, according to Gay Times, adding he was glad they could all "remain friends."

These days, Frankie gets relationship and marriage advice from his sister, who is married to Dalton Gomez.

"She gives me every advice, you know what I’m saying? ... Just by being so close and watching her in love, you know, we learn from each other," he shared on Tamron Hall.

Part of the reason his throuple relationship didn't work out was because of his own desire to get married. Frankie got married to Hale Leon back in May in a Star Wars-themed wedding.

"Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy," Frankie tweeted at the time.

"It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!" he continued in another tweet.