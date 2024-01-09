Man Demands Girlfriend Remove TikTok Trend Video Making Fun of Him: ‘New Ick Unlocked’

A man on Reddit says his girlfriend became upset after he insisted she remove a TikTok trend video making fun of him.

"My girlfriend and I were going out today and I saw a little bird that I thought was cute. I took out my phone and recorded it, telling my girlfriend how cute I think it is. She recorded me telling her that and recording the bird," he wrote.

"She then posted the video on TikTok and wrote 'new ick unlocked'.' I saw it and got mad at her because I don’t like being made fun of like that, and she told me to relax because it is just a TikTok trend," the man continued.

He initially asked that she "take it down," but she left the video up for a while.

"I got mad at her and she finally took it down but called me a party pooper and is ignoring me," he concluded his post.

In the comments, Reddit users rallied behind him, with many slamming his girlfriend for not seeing his perspective.

"You saw a cute bird and took a video, something that isn't 'icky' at all. Your girlfriend proceeded to make a video mocking this and calling you gross for it. If there's a TikTok trend of calling completely normal and non-disgusting things gross then she shouldn't take part in it, and especially shouldn't use you, her boyfriend, as a punching bag. And then dismiss your feelings of hurt because she made fun of you as being 'a party pooper,' and then ignored you," one person wrote.

"The girlfriend is a huge ick if anything," another chimed in.

"Even if what [he] did were ick (whatever that means for people), the girlfriend still shouldn't have posted a video of him without permission. It doesn't matter if she was complimentary or mocking, she did it without him knowing. And the gaslighting that followed is just a red flag all over," someone else commented.