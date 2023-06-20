Man Faked His Own Death to Teach His Family a Lesson: ‘Proves Who Really Cares About Me’

A man shocked his family after showing up to his own funeral!

Belgian TikToker, David Baerten, faked his own death to teach his family a "life lesson," according to The Times U.K.

The 45-year-old, known as Ragnar le Fou on social media, told the outlet he decided to pull the prank after realizing how his family had grown apart.

"What I see in my family often hurts me," he said. "I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated. That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson, and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them."

Baerten enlisted his wife and children to help him pull off the elaborate ordeal.

"Rest in peace Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you," one of his daughters wrote on TikTok before the service," per the outlet. "Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you."

The man then surprised his family by arriving at the funeral in a helicopter. "Cheers to you all, welcome to my funeral," he said.

Baerten embraced his relatives, some of whom were genuinely confused.

"Only half of my family came to the funeral," he scoffed after realizing some relatives skipped the ceremony.

"That proves who really cares about me," he added. "Those who didn’t come, did contact me to meet up. So in a way I did win."