Man Goes Viral for Arguing with Hotel Staff, Spitting on Floor

In a viral video with over 30 million views on TikTok, a man attempted to argue his way into a free hotel room.

The video stunned viewers as they watched what seemed to be a simple situation unfold into a frustrating argument.

The person who posted the video is a worker at the hotel, and was praised in the comments for how calmly she handled the situation.

The man said that he was checking in for two adults and two kids, and the employee explained that she had a king suite with a pullout couch reserved at the sold-out hotel.

Confusingly, the man said, "What do you expect us to do? We have two kids and us we can't all sleep on a king bed. That's ridiculous."

"THERES LITERALLY A PULLOUT COUCH WHAT IS HIS DEAL," one viewer commented.

The employee offered to either check the man and his family in or cancel the reservation.

"And sleep in our car? Where else are we gonna go?" the man fumed.