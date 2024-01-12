Man Paranoid Wife Is Cheating After She Changes Shaving Routine to ‘Visit Family’

A man on Reddit is paranoid that his wife might be cheating on him after she switched up her personal shaving routine.

"She never usually shaves her private parts. But before she is going to stay with her mom for two the three days, she shaves them," he wrote.

"This has happened two times in the past month. Why would she shave it before she goes to her mom's house and never really do it any other time when she is with me?" he continued.

The man explained he and his wife have been married for a year, and even though he has never "checked her phone," he's beginning to feel uncertain about her fidelity.

READ MORE: Man Gets Revenge on Cheating Girlfriend by Claiming He Had Affair Too

"Now I am being paranoid as this thing has happened two times. I don't get why she would shave it right before she leaves my house for two to three days and never really do it when we are together (which is 27 days a month)," he added.

The man noted that he is also worried about confronting her in case she is innocent, as he doesn't want her to think he has "trust issues."

"I want to do background research first," he admitted, adding that he might bring up the issue "in a sarcastic way" so he doesn't end up "ruining" his relationship.

READ MORE: Woman Uses Spotify Wrapped to Find Out Boyfriend Is Cheating on Her

In the comments section, Reddit users offered some advice.

"Offer to come with her to her mom's. Her reaction will tell you everything," one person wrote.

"Just pop up there. Don't call text or anything. Just show up when she is there. And make it a habit of doing so," another chimed in.

"Maybe just call her mom, say she doesn’t seem to be getting your texts, and can she put her on the phone. I’m sure she isn’t even going to her mom's," someone else speculated.