Man ‘Shocked’ to Find Girlfriend Cuddling Male Best Friend After Surprising Her At Home for Birthday

A man was shocked when he found his girlfriend cuddling with her male best friend.

"I have been dating my girlfriend for 6 months now and I wanted to surprise her on her birthday which was this month, so I talked to another friend of hers where they were supposed to have a birthday party for her," he wrote on Reddit. "I coordinated with her but my flight was delayed and I reached there at 3 in the morning."

When he arrived, he texted one of her friends to keep his girlfriend away from the door so he could "sneak in."

Her friend met him at the door and gave him a peculiar look and told him that his girlfriend was "in the upstairs bedroom."

"She then put her hands on my shoulders and said all the best," he said. "Again I thought it's weird but I was excited to see my gf so I brushed it off."

The man continued, "Anyways I ran upstairs and found my girlfriend cuddling her best friend whose hand was cupping her breasts and another was on her stomach."

He was "so shocked" that he just ran out of the house.

"Her friend saw me and said she is sorry. I got a cab and came to my place," he recalled. "My girlfriend has been calling me since but I have blocked her everywhere."

The confused man isn't sure on how to proceed with his relationship.

In the comments, Reddit users urged him to run.

"Her friend knows it’s been going on. There was only one way for you to find out without implicating her. She told you the way she knew how. Move on. No contact," one person wrote.

"Better for you to find out what she's like now then later, you dodged a major bullet while it may hurt as it's a fresh wound it will heal faster than letting it fester. So get over her and enjoy your life, you'll find someone better eventually no need to doubt yourself over her," another user chimed in.

"You need to do whatever you need to do. Let me say this though. Seeking closure from an obvious liar is a fool's errand. I suggest you just ghost her 100% and never bother explaining it to anyone who you don't feel like sharing with," a third person commented.