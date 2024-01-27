A drunk man went too far after he was denied entry into a Disney World restaurant.

On Nov. 19, 2023, the 64-year-old father was on vacation with his family at the Orlando resort when they decided to dine at the Grand Floridian Hotel's Citricos restaurant. The up-scale dining establishment has a dress code and is one of the hard to get restaurants on property. Their website states, “Guests are expected to dress accordingly in attire that respects the restaurant’s sophisticated and upscale aesthetic. Clothing should be clean, neat, and in good condition. Please no swimwear.”

The man showed up to their reservation intoxicated while wearing swim shorts and a T-shirt, which goes against the dress code. A female 19-year-old cast member informed him that he could not sit with his family unless he adhered to the dress code. He told her that it was okay and he would just wait with them while they prepared their table. However, when their name was called, as their table was ready, he attempted to join them.

According to the police report, one of his family members told the cast member, “Please don’t allow him to sit with us. He is really drunk, underdressed. It’s my birthday and I’m embarrassed!” The unidentified cast member told the man once again that he could not eat with his family.

The man then slapped the teenage cast member three times across the face on her forehead while she “stood in shock while she held onto the restaurant menus with both hands.” The Orange County Sheriff's Office was called and they arrested the man who was “constantly repeating that he was going to sue Disney.” The following morning he was released on a $1,000 bond. He was charged with a misdemeanor battery and pleaded not guilty.

According to a report from The Island Packet, the drunk man was identified as John Munro, who is The Vice President of Hospitality, Sales, and Marketing for Hilton Head’s Sea Pines Resort. The resort's spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that he was placed on administrative leave “amid review of this personnel matter.”