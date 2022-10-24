Gimme more! A man in Los Angeles has forked over more than $120,000 to look like his favorite pop star, Britney Spears.

Brian Ray has had over 100 cosmetic procedures on his quest to resemble the "Toxic" singer, according to the Daily Star.

The superfan began his transformation roughly 18 years ago, getting veneers to emulate the mother of two's smile.

"I've been doing this since I was 17, and I am not finished," the 35-year-old told the outlet. "I am an ongoing work of art."

Ray has undergone two rhinoplasties, cheek implants, lip augmentation and an eyelid lift. He also gets Botox and fillers twice a year, and every two months he has hair removal surgery on his face.

"Am I perfect? No, absolutely not. [But] when I look in the mirror at myself I am very happy," he said, noting that he knows he won't look exactly like Spears, but stated he only wants to "resemble" her.

"That was never something that was in my head, thinking I would look 100 percent like her," he continued. "I understand my face, my symmetry, my features and what I’ve done is work in collaboration with plastic surgeons to see what characteristics could be altered in a way that is inspired by Britney to resemble that look of hers."

Ray occasionally gets hate on social media from those who don't understand his obsession with the "Stronger" singer.

"I do get that people don’t understand it. People might call me weird or crazy, but I think being open about it in the way I have will help eliminate the stigma," he explained. "It's not for everyone, and I’m not encouraging everyone to go out and get plastic surgery, but I am encouraging everyone to be body positive in whatever way that looks like for you."

Ray has met his idol on a few occasions, with his most memorable being a run-in with the superstar in Hawaii.

"In all places, in Maui, in this tiny outdoor festival, I was meeting my idol. She wasn't all glammed up like in the music videos and she had very minimal makeup, if any, but she was just so beautiful," he recalled. "I will forever be a huge Britney Spears fan. She has been a huge part of my life."