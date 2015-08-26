If the story of the nativity has got you like zzzzzz come December, good news — Mariah Carey's got a new Christmas book on the way that'll have you saying "Oh little town of Bethle-WHO?"

The Las Vegas mainstay is hitching a speedy ride up to the North Pole with the release of All I Want for Christmas is You, modeled after her enduring holiday classic, according to PEOPLE. The picture book, which features the lyrics of Carey's 1994 hit, will follow a girl who wants a dog for Christmas. This could get dicey with the mention of "And I'm just gonna keep on waiting / Underneath the mistletoe," but hey, the devil's in the details.

"When I wrote All I Want For Christmas Is You it was my dream for it to become a classic Christmas song," the singer told the site. "I am so proud of the song's impact as it continues to create memories for fans each year."

"I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families with the picture book," she added.

All I Want for Christmas is You will celebrate its twenty-first year of underscoring your retail panic this year. The song's sold 14 million copies, even though you could probably hear it from the darkened corner of a solitary confinement cell.

Bored by Scrooge's whiny self-loathing? Ready for The Polar Express to derail once and for all? Be sure to pick up a copy of All I Want for Christmas on November 10 for what is destined to become your new fireside classic, and check out the cover here.