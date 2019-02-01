Mariah Carey Faces Backlash for Saudi Arabia Performance

Mariah Carey has come under fire after performing in Saudi Arabia.

The "Touch My Body" singer and refused to call off her concert on Thursday night (Jan. 31) despite the fact that thousands of people begged and boycotted her to cancel the show. Multiple women's rights activists and groups called on Carey to show support for detained and mistreated women in the country.

But, Carey has a different perspective on the controversy:

“[When] presented with the offer to perform for an international and mixed gender audience in Saudi Arabia, Mariah accepted the opportunity as a positive step towards the dissolution of gender segregation," Carey's publicists said in a statement. "As the first female international artist to perform in Saudi Arabia, Mariah recognizes the cultural significance of this event and will continue to support global efforts towards equality for all.”

It's unclear how much money Carey was offered for the gig, but she did become the first high-profile female to perform in Saudi Arabia since the country loosened it's incredibly conservative restrictions on entertainment.