This Is How Much Money Mariah Carey Earns From ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey has cemented her title as the "Queen of Christmas" thanks to her iconic song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." So how much does she earn from the chart-topping single?

For the fourth consecutive time, it climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart despite being released in 1994. In 2021, it climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth straight year. Although the powerhouse pop star has not revealed her exact earnings from the song, estimates and calculations have been made based on radio play, covers, television specials, streaming and sales.

Billboard reported that the song generated 1.747 million song consumption units in 2021, which generated $1.36 million for her co-writer and co-producer Walter Afanasieff in addition to her record label, Sony Music.

Another aspect to note is the fact that America accounted for just 51% of purchases and 30.7% of on-demand streaming. With publishing royalties included, the song came to earn $6.16 million last year. The estimate did not include any official covers of the song, television specials featuring the tune or compilation soundtracks with the recording.

According to Forbes, Carey previously made roughly $2.5 million per year for the tune. By 2016, she made over $72 million for the song.

The rare RIAA Diamond-certified single has been purchased over 10 million times and has been streamed 5 million times per day in the winter months. It's no wonder that Carey and her creative team have made so much money on such a Christmas classic.