Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Mickey Madden, bassist for Maroon 5, has been arrested on charges of domestic violence. Madden was released from jail after posting bail of $50,000.

Madden was charged under California penal code 273.5(a), which reads, “Any person who willfully inflicts upon a person who is his or her spouse, former spouse, cohabitant, former cohabitant, or the mother or father of his or her child, corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition is guilty of a felony."

The alleged victim of Madden, 41, has not been publicly revealed. The bassists is expected to appear in court Sept. 29 and could face up to six years in prison and a $6,000 fine if found guilty.

“We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news,” Maroon 5 said in an official statement released by the band’s spokesperson. “As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Madden was previously arrested in 2016 after allegedly passing a vial of cocaine to a man in a New York bar. Those charged were dropped and Madden was given one day of community service.