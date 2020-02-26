EDM Star Marshmello Scrubs Instagram Clean: Is New Music Imminent?

EDM star Marshmello has scrubbed his Instagram of all photos and uploaded a new profile image ahead of a potential music comeback.

As of February 26, all previously uploaded photos were dumped from the electronic music producer's official Instagram grid. A mysterious new profile image featuring a neon purple ray of light can be seen across all his social media, indicating the artist is likely gearing up to release new music soon.

@marshmellomusic via Instagram

Known for wearing a marshmallow-shaped helmet — something that was inspired by Deadmau5 and was meant to protected the artist's identity, though it's been confirmed the artist's real name is Chris Comstock — Marshmello teamed up with Blackbear and Yungblud on "Tongue Tied" in November 2019. He most recently released a collaboration with Svdden Death called "Crusade" in February.

One of his moment successful tracks, "Wolves" featuring Selena Gomez, was released in 2017. The song hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100. Listen below: