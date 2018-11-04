2018 MTV Europe Music Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

This Sunday (November 4) saw some of the biggest stars in music making arrivals at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards. The annual international event, which highlights pop culture's finest musicians, kicked off at the Bizkaia Arena in Barakaldo, Spain.

Bumblebee actress Hailee Steinfeld did the honors of hosting this year's ceremony, where superstars like Imagine Dragons, Drake, The Chainsmokers and more artists were nominated.

As some of Europe and North America's greatest pop stars like Muse, Crystal Fighters, Panic! At The Disco and Little Mix are getting ready to storm the main stage with live performances, hundreds of celebrities made their fashion statements on the red carpet.

Scroll down to see how your faves arrived to the 2018 MTV EMAs.