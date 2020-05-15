Mary-Kate Olsen Loses Request for Emergency Divorce Order

Mary-Kate Olsen's request for an emergency order to divorce husband Olivier Sarkozy has been denied.

The fashion designer and Full House alum filed the emergency order on Wednesday (May 13) because New York City courts are not currently accepting any applications for divorce due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (She reportedly first tried to file for divorce on April 17.)

The 33-year-old asked the court to deem her filing "essential," alleging her soon-to-be-ex had terminated their apartment lease without her knowledge or consent and she was at risk of being thrown out of their home.

"This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19," Olsen wrote, according to a copy of the affidavit obtained by People.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," she continued, adding that "she's gravely concerned that my husband will dissipate, dispose of and/or secret not only my separate property belongings but also our marital property belongings that are in the Gramercy Apartment."

Unfortunately, Olsen's petition, which would have protected her property until May 30, was rejected Thursday (May 14) by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz after he decided "it was not an essential matter."

It's unclear what this means for Olsen, but it looks like this divorce will be very messy.

The couple got married in a small ceremony in 2015 at their New York home after three years of dating. Since then, they've both been extremely private about their relationship.