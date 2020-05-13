Mary-Kate Olsen Reportedly Requests Emergency Divorce Order Amid Alleged Eviction by Husband

Mary-Kate Olsen is reportedly divorcing her husband of five years, French banker Pierre Olivier Sarkozy.

The fashion mogul claims that her lawyers received an email from Sarkozy's attorneys ordering Olsen leave their New York City apartment by May 18, TMZ reported. Olsen is requesting that she have at least until May 30 but has reportedly not gotten a reply yet. According to her lawyers, Sarkozy allegedly terminated their lease without her knowledge.

Olsen claims that the reason she can't meet the deadline is because of the quarantine laws in place in New York City due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to divorce documents obtained by the outlet.

Olsen officially signed the divorce summons and complaint on April 17. However, New York courts are only accepting emergency filings at this time. She has now requested an emergency divorce order in order to "protect her property." If granted, the order would make sure that Sarkozy does not dispose of any of her belongings.

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," the document that Olsen petitioned reads, according to Page Six.

She allegedly adds in the document that due to the pandemic, she cannot look for a new apartment at this time.

Sarkozy and Olsen dated for three years before getting married in November 2015. The two wed in a private Manhattan ceremony. Sarkozy was previously married with two children from his first marriage. This was Olsen's first marriage.