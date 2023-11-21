Remember When Matt Rife Mocked 11-Year-Old Mason Ramsey’s Birthmark?

Years before he was making fun of domestic violence survivors on stage as part of his critically maligned Netflix special, controversial stand-up comedian Matt Rife was bullying children on Twitter. (At least he's consistent!)

Back in 2018, Rife, then around 23 years old, tried to be funny (we guess...?) by mocking the appearance of at-the-time viral breakout star Mason Ramsey, a.k.a. "Walmart yodeling kid."

Ramsey, only 11 at the time, had just a few weeks earlier gone mega-viral singing Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" in a Walmart.

When Post Malone shared a photo of him and Ramsey on Twitter, congratulating the talented young star for his rise to fame, Rife re-tweeted the image and wrote, "F--ks [sic] on your forhead [sic]? Some gum?"

Ramsey took the bizarre, spelling error-riddled jab in stride. He, or someone managing his account at the time, responded gracefully, "It's a birthmark, not all of us are perfect."

Perhaps Rife wasn't expecting Ramsey to ever see his tweet. Or perhaps he was mortified to realize he had just mocked a minor's birthmark.

In any event, Rife quickly backtracked.

"You ARE perfect bro. Was genuinely curious lol I've got your new single on repeat little man ... keep doin big things," Rife responded.

Hilariously, Rife then allegedly blocked anyone on Twitter who dared bring up the cringe-inducing interaction between him and Ramsey.

He has also since deleted his tweets to Ramsey, though you can still see Ramsey's response live on Twitter here, as well as confirm the legitimacy of Rife's since-removed tweets via Internet Archive.

Rife is currently under fire for a misogynistic domestic violence "joke" he makes at the start of his Netflix stand-up comedy special, which began streaming Nov. 15.

While telling a story about visiting a restaurant in Baltimore, Rife recalls wondering if his female server, who had a black eye, would be better off working in the kitchen so customers wouldn't see her bruised face.

"Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye," Rife says, implying her partner struck her for not making dinner.

Rife sparked even more criticism when he responded to the backlash he received for his joke.

“If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology," he posted on his Instagram Story alongside a link to a mental health website selling special needs helmets.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.