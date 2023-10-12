Comedian Matt Rife Says New Girlfriend Jessica Lord Is ‘So Important to My Infrastructure’

Matt Rife can't help but gush about his new main squeeze, Jessica Lord.

During an appearance at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Cleveland, Ohio, the comedian called Lord "so important to my infrastructure."

Even though he usually doesn't kiss and tell, Rife, 28, spilled some details about his budding relationship with the 25-year-old British actress to People.

"It's newer, but I mean I do prefer to keep it on the more private side. Just because, I mean, people are literally insane," he told the outlet, noting Lord helps keep him grounded.

"She forces me to take personal time, obviously, and I love that. Whenever she's like, 'Can we have tomorrow for ourselves?' I'm like, 'Thank you. I would love to have that,'" he shared.

Rife also noted that Lord doesn't get to hear any of his material beforehand, but she "loves it" all the same.

"She's British, so she has like, the best sense of humor," he added.

Rife, who landed on Forbes' top content creator list, noted that his schedule lately is "a nightmare in the best possible way."

Although he sold out his ProbleMATTic World Tour, in 2022 he briefly contemplated giving up on his dream of comedy altogether.

"July of last year, I was really contemplating quitting comedy, moving back to Ohio, and getting a normal job," Rife told the audience at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.