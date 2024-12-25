Max George of the Wanted Leaves Hospital After Receiving Treatment for Heart Condition: ‘It’s Time To Go Home’

The Wanted band member Max George is leaving the hospital.

He was previously hospitalized for an undiagnosed heart condition, however, he is now leaving the hospital.

According to The Daily Mail, George posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Dec. 24 where he revealed that he was heading home after his long ordeal.

"It's time to go home. The numbers are way better. I feel knackered, slept a lot today," he said, the outlet reports.

While George is ready to leave, he claims that doctors still wanted to run a few more tests before they officially discharge him.

"Few more tests to do over the next couple of weeks, something to do with my lungs but that's the least of my worries right now. All good, bit battered and bruised and knackered but," he said with a thumbs up.

While George was in the hospital he underwent surgery in order to get a pacemaker put in. He shared that his heart was beating too slowly and that the reason for this was a problem with the lower section of his heart.

"So latest is that 100 per cent I'm going to have a little friend put in here at some point," he said of the procedure.

"Erm, I've got an issue with the bottom part of my heart, it's called a block. The tricky bit is what I have put in because until I have further tests we don't know what caused it," George added.

The singer concluded his message to fans by saying that he is "staying positive" during this time.

"Obviously they'll be able to do something but it'll be better doing it with all the information they need. But year, it's s---t But still here and staying positive," George shared.