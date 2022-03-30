Following the death of Tom Parker at age 33, The Wanted fans are looking to the band's music for comfort.

The band's final concert on their Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits U.K. reunion tour took place just days before Parker's passing, on March 17 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Band members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes performed the full concert consisting of their greatest hits before the audience was surprised by its fifth member, Parker.

For the encore, the five members rose from the stage on a platform that revealed Parker sitting on a throne, surrounded by his bandmates. Parker was on stage to perform the band's final two songs on their reunion tour, the first of which was "Gold Forever." The crowd's roars were overwhelming.

Watch below:

To conclude their reunion tour, they performed their No. 1 hit, "Glad You Came." McGuiness could be seen videotaping the moment on his phone before engaging in the members' typical onstage shenanigans.

For his part, Parker sang the portions of the song that he could, but when he couldn't he held out his microphone to the crowd who sang his verses back to him.

Parker's wife Kelsey posted an Instagram Story of the crowd chanting "we love Tom," while their two children, 2-year-old Aurelia and 1-year-old Bodhi, looked on.

“It’s been an epic few weeks," George wrote in an Instagram post on the last date of the tour. "One last show my boy…You are a true hero, mate. Can’t wait for the next tour with you."

Parker missed out on a few of the band's first shows on the tour while undergoing cancer treatments in Spain. Just days prior to the final performance, he made his return to the stage on March 7 at The Wanted's Bournemouth concert.

Portions of the band's ticket sales went torward brain cancer research, something that Parker used his platform to advocate for.

The band originally went on hiatus in 2014. They had planned to reunite for their 10th anniversary in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. They announced their official return to the stage in early September 2021.

Parker was diagnosed with a stage 4 glioblastoma brain tumor in summer 2020. His wife announced his passing on March 30.