Most of us love a good Big Mac or iced cold Coke from McDonalds. It does arguably have some of the best soda around because of its syrup-to-carbonation ratio making it a sweet treat to sip. And don't get me started on the French fries which have always been some of the best in the fast food restaurant biz.

McDonald's has always been a great, quick place to grab something and we all know what we're getting so it's an easy choice and they're everywhere. It truly is an iconic American symbol for fast food most of us love to grab once in a while.

inna safa inna safa loading...

So are you ready for this delicious news? Donut lovers rejoice and not just over any donut. The luscious, delicious, mouthwatering, melt-in-your-mouth Krispy Kreme donuts are coming to every single McDonalds in the country.

nahima aparicio nahima aparicio loading...

If you've had one then you get it. If you haven't then just wait for your latest addiction to take hold.

Now you may be one of the lucky ones who already has this greatest donut of all time in your area McDonalds. The partnership according to NBC Connecticut already includes some 6,800 McDonald's however this fast food giant has around 13,500 locations with 900 new franchises opening by 2027.

inna safa inna safa loading...

Krispy Kreme plans to sell donuts in every single one. As you may know, Krispy Kreme donut shops first opened in California but have always remained a minor player with around 350 stores nationwide in 43 states according to the data company website Srape Hero.

layton malquist layton malquist loading...

According to NBC Connecticut, the overwhelming demand for these freshly made and delivered donuts exceeded expectations. So not surprising if you ask me.

By the end of 2026, Krispy Kreme's original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced cream-filled doughnuts will be in every McDonald's with the rollout starting this summer.

Male Celebrity Nude Photo Leaks From sports icons to rock stars and actors, find out here which male stars in Hollywood were victims of NSFW celebrity nude photo leaks over the years. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell