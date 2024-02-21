Why Is the Big ‘M’ on My McDonald’s Cup Upside Down?

Cheeky, fun branding is nothing new in the advertising world, especially in fast-food restaurants which are synonymous with having temporary contests, menu items, giveaways, and themes.

McDonald's is at it again under the name WcDonald's. I noticed it while sipping on my large sweet tea. The McDonald's iconic 'M' was upside down on the cup with the word 'WcDonald's' in place of McDonald's along with some Japanese characters down the side of the logo.

So I did what anyone does when they have questions, I googled, and here's what I found out.

According to PR Newswire, anime fans have been making the McDonald's-inspired "WcDonald's" restaurants a part of its movies and shows so McDonald's has decided to bring the fictitious restaurant to life.

In case you're unfamiliar with anime, pronounced like an-uh-may, I'm sure you recognize the above character animation that comes out of Japan. While not every city around the world will be involved, some 30 markets are unleashing the WcDonald's universe to embrace this fictional world.

Now since I'm not an anime fan this doesn't mean much to me, however, if you're up for some WcNuggets with a new sauce then now's your time according to the Food Network website. Also, WcDonald's original artwork with anime crew members will be on the McDonald's, I mean WcDonald's packaging along with cartoon shorts dropping on the WcDonald's website.

Oh, and if you happen to be in Los Angeles on March 9 and 10 then you can go to a WcDonald's where McDonald’s plans a pop-up immersive dining experience with entertainment and food turning this animated world into reality.

This isn't the first time McDonald's has flipped its 'M.' In 2018 for International Women's Day, they turned it upside down to create a 'W."

