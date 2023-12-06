In case you missed it, McDonald's is launching a new spinoff restaurant and we've got a sneak peek for you!

Why is McDonald's new restaurant called CosMcs?

The new chain is seemingly inspired by an alien character named CosMc that appeared in McDonald's commercials and advertisements in the 80s and early 90s.

What is CosMc's? How is CosMc's different from McDonald's?

According to Business Insider, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski described CosMc's as "a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality."

Thanks to the TikTok account @snackolator, we also know that the main focus will be on drinks (including coffees), and they'll have a lot of drive-thru lanes. As far as food goes, it looks like they'll have some unique new sandwiches while still keeping McDonald's classics like the Egg McMuffin. It's like a mix of McDonald's, Sonic, and Starbucks!

When and where will CosMcs open?

