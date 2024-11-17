You Decide: Is America’s Most Beautiful McDonald’s in Maine or New York?

Let's start in the touristy, popular, quaint town of Freeport, Maine.

There's a McDonald's inside a charming New England Victorian home, which matches the aesthetic of the seaside town.

Big, glaring yellow arches would never have passed the planning board, yet, according to the Business Insider website, McDonald's was adamant about having a franchise in the quaint, popular, touristy town of Freeport.

So this compromise put this beautiful McDonald's on the map. However, if you think this one has a fancy feel, just wait.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Now, welcome to New Hyde Park on Long Island, an hour outside Manhattan, where there are plenty of both historic and modern McMansions. Here, you'll find a gorgeous McMansion, dubbed the most beautiful McDonald's in the United States.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Of course, older homes have never been dubbed McMansions. That term popped up in the 1980s when enormous, mass-produced homes were being built in large quantities, creating new suburban neighborhoods. But in this case, I think it's okay to have fun with the play on words.

Anyway, according to Wikipedia, this stunning mansion, known as the Denton House, was built as a farmhouse in 1795, converted to its Georgian style in 1860, and then converted to a McDonald's in 1991.

Shall we take a tour?

According to the Untapped Cities website, there's even a drive-thru, but I can't imagine using it unless this is just your everyday McDonald's, where you grab that morning egg McMuffin or quick soda fix while you're out and about.

After the Dentons moved out, the house was used for various commercial purposes. A funeral home and two other restaurants reportedly operated out of the lower floors before McDonald’s moved in.

When McDonald's bought the then-dilapidated mansion, they were going to tear it down, but according to Untapped Cities, it obtained historic status after New Hyde Park residents and beyond passionately campaigned against tearing it down.

According to McDonald's, there are actually several unique McDonald's around the country, including the one in Freeport, with a stand-alone look.

McDonald's McDonald's loading...

Road trip tour, anyone?

15 McDonald's Menu Items From Around The World You Can Try in The U.S. The ground floor of McDonald's global headquarters in Chicago features a restaurant with a rotating international menu of food from other countries. Here is a look at 15 distinctive items that have been served at that location. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll