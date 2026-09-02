Chase Stokes has heard plenty of theories about his appearance over the years, but one rumor in particular has him seriously scratching his head.

The Outer Banks star, 33, recently addressed speculation that he's had plastic surgery — and he's made his answer crystal clear.

During the Tuesday, Sept. 1, episode of the I've Never Said This Before podcast, Stokes called the online speculation the “most ridiculous assumption” about him.

“I see these doctors who are like, ‘He’s got an upper [blepharoplasty]’ and, ‘He’s got his lips done.’ Like legitimate doctors,” Stokes said. But according to the actor, they're completely wrong.

READ MORE: Celebrities' Plastic Surgery: See Before and After Photos

“On the record, I will say it, I’ve never had any work done on my face,” he insisted.

Chase Stokes Has a Message for the Plastic Surgery Rumors

What really gets Stokes is that some of the people making the claims are actual physicians who have never met him.

It's so funny to me to see them go into the details of it all. I’m like, ‘Oh man, you should probably have your license revoked there.' I used to be a little more online with that stuff, but I’ve realized to just shut up. It’s so tough, but then you realize when you comment, you give them more exposure.

Chase Stokes' Health Took a Backseat on 'Outer Banks'

While Stokes says he hasn't had plastic surgery, he recently revealed that his health suffered while working on Outer Banks.

After the show wrapped, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter on Aug. 21 that he realized just how much he'd been neglecting his physical and mental health.

READ MORE: Women Broken After Husband Admits He Finds Her ‘Unattractive’ After Plastic Surgery

“I had so much s--t wrong,” Stokes said. “I left that show [and] my liver was failing, my kidney was failing. I had so many health issues that I had to figure out, and my brain was all out of whack.”

Stokes said he underwent blood tests every two weeks and participated in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy as he worked to get “back to baseline” and recenter himself before taking on more work. He has not publicly disclosed a specific diagnosis.

The fifth and final season of Outer Banks premiered on Netflix last month, bringing Stokes' run as John B. to an end — but apparently not the internet's fascination with his face.