John Mayer may have to get used to sharing his best friend.

Mayer and Andy Cohen have one of Hollywood's most talked-about bromances, but Cohen's new relationship appears to be changing the friendship dynamic — and Mayer isn't exactly thrilled about it.

Cohen and boyfriend Kevin Sobieski recently made their red carpet debut at Mayer's SiriusXM concert in New York, and according to a source, the relationship is making one thing very clear: Kevin is sticking around.

“John jokes that Kevin stole his Andy, but there’s definitely some truth behind it,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “For years, John could call Andy for dinner, drinks, a vacation, whatever — and Andy was available. Now John has to share him.”

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John Mayer Isn't Used to Sharing Andy Cohen

Mayer and Cohen's famously close friendship has sparked plenty of speculation over the years about whether their relationship was ever more than platonic. Friends have insisted it wasn't.

That doesn't mean Mayer can't be a little jealous of Cohen's new plus-one.

It’s not romantic jealousy — it’s territorial. John was used to being one of the most important men in Andy’s life. Suddenly, there’s somebody Andy actually goes home to. Andy used to be spontaneous, naughty and completely unfiltered. Now he’s calmer and more settled. John is meeting ‘boyfriend Andy,’ and that’s an adjustment.

John Mayer Actually Likes Andy Cohen's Boyfriend

Despite his apparent struggle to surrender his best-friend privileges, Mayer genuinely likes Sobieski.

“John likes Kevin because Andy loves him,” the source adds. “But he misses having Andy whenever he wanted him.”

So Mayer may have some competition, but there's no real bad blood.

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“John knows Andy’s happy,” the insider says. “He just wishes happiness didn’t come with a plus-one.”