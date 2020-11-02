Megan Fox Says Ex Brian Austin Green Is Trying to Paint Her as an ‘Absent Mother’

Megan Fox slammed her estranged husband Brian Austin Green for “feeding” rumors that she is an “absent mother” following their split earlier this year.

On Sunday (November 1), the actress publicly called out her ex on Instagram, after he posted a Halloween photo which included their four-year-old son Journey.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" Fox began, "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.

On her own Instagram account, Fox posted a photo of herself and a few friends dressed up in costumes and celebrating the holiday. She hasn't posted a photo of her sons since October of last year. and over the years the former couple rarely ever shared photos of their children.

"I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram,” her comment continued. "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations, you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Shortly after Fox's comment, Green took down his post. He shared the same photo and kept the caption but cropped out their son.

Fox and Green met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when she was 18 and he was 30. After two years of dating, they got engaged before calling it off in February 2009. They got engaged again a year later and wed in 2010.

Earlier this year, Green confirmed he had separated with Fox as news of her romance with Machine Gun Kelly became public.

Fox and Green share three sons: Noah Shannon, 8; Bodhi Ransom, 6; and Journey, 4.