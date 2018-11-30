For years people wondered if Megan Fox and Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf had a "thing" on the set of the 2007 hit action movie. Well, the 32-year-old actress cleared it up Thursday night (November 29) on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

During a round of the show's famous Plead The Fifth game, Fox was asked three juicy questions. LaBeouf came up in question two, when host Andy Cohen quoted the actor's 2011 Details magazine interview saying he and Megan had a romantic relationship while filming Transformers.

"How would you characterize your relationship... then?" Cohen asked the actress. Spilling some tea, Fox replied "I mean, I would confirm that it was romantic... I love him. I've never been really quiet about that." Fox also confirmed it was an on-set romance and didn't really go anywhere after Transformers wrapped production.

Both Fox and LaBeouf returned for the 2009 sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, but it's safe to say they just remained friends this time around. Fox married actor Brian Austin Green the following year in June of 2010, after the two had been dating on and off since 2004.

Fox was on WWHL promoting her new Travel Channel series Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox, which she hosts and executive produces. The new docu-series, premiering Dec. 4, finds Fox traveling the world with experts and archeologists to look deeper into some of the biggest legends and lore.