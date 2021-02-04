Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Hesitant’ About Getting Engaged to MGK

Megan Fox is reportedly not ready to get engaged to Machine Gun Kelly just yet.

On Thursday (February 4), a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the Transformers actress is not ready for an engagement.

"An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together," the insider told the outlet. "MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time."

"MGK caters to Megan left and right and is a total gentleman," the source added. "Megan loves those qualities about him."

This past week, Fox was photographed wearing a ring on her ring finger which sparked engagement rumors. She seemingly addressed the tabloids by posting an Instagram Story of a photo of a different ring on her left hand. She captioned the snapshot, "F--K YOU."

Another source confirmed to People last week that the pair were not engaged, as Fox is still finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Green and Fox wed in June 2010. Fox first filed for divorce from Green in 2015, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple reconciled when Fox got pregnant with their son, Journey.

Reportedly, Fox needs the divorce to be finalized before she can "fully move on." The insider added, "They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now."