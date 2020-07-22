Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Her ‘Twin Flame’ in Joint Interview

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) gave their first joint interview as a couple this week—and they couldn't say enough good things about each other.

Fox revealed that she met Baker on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. (She also starred in his music video for "Bloody Valentine.") Once Fox discovered her current beau would star opposite her, she knew that "something was going to come from that."

"I knew ... I could feel that some wild s--t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul, that something was going to come from that," Fox shared. "So then, we met on set."

Kelly admitted that he was "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

"She would have to get out of her car," he continued. "There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope."

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," the actress added. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

"I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff," Fox continued. "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

The pair spoke with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on the Wednesday (July 21) episode of their podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall.