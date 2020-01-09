Meghan Trainor’s Billie Eilish Mashup Is Blowing Our Minds: Listen to ‘All About That Bass’ x ‘Bad Guy’

Meghan Trainor's Billie Eilish mashup will be your new favorite song.

During a new interview with BBC Radio Wednesday (January 8), the 26-year-old pop star sang her "All About That Bass" lyrics over Eilish's "Bad Guy" to give us the remix we never knew we needed until now. Seriously, it's a straight-up bop and it should be released as a new single.

The mashup came to light during a game of "Your Lyrics Different Song," in which the radio show's host played the instrumentals to the 18-year-old chart-topping track before Trainor sang the lines to her own 2014 mega-hit.

"Yeah it's pretty clear I ain't no size two/ But I can shake it, shake it like I'm supposed to do/ 'Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase/ All the right junk, all the right places," she crooned over the beat.

"I just got lost!" the singer admitted after she was done. "I was like, 'This a f---in' bop.' Oh sorry! This a bop!"

Watch Trainor mash-up "All About That Bass" with Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" below.

Following the interview, Trainor shared a video and praised Eilish via Instagram.