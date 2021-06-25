Michael Jackson Fans Honor Icon on 12th Anniversary of His Death

It's hard to believe that's been 12 years since Michael Jackson passed away.

On Friday (June 25), fans paid tribute to the King of Pop on social media, where #MichaelJackson became a trending topic in numerous countries.

According to social media posts, some fans even visited the outside of Jackson's boyhood home in Gary, Indiana. People left notes, flowers and memorabilia.

Fans also used social media to convey their memories, admiration, along with thoughts and prayers for the music icon and his family.

"Michael Jackson, thank you so much. Thank you for gifting the world with your talent, with your grace & with your magic. Thank you for making this world a better place through your music," one fan tweeted.

Other fans shared fan art, special video edits and their favorite concert memories of Jackson.

Jonathan Moffett, Jackson's drummer of 30 years, also took to Twitter to honor his late friend. "I still remember the very last time you told me you loved me….12 years ago around this time on June 25, 2009…. Missing you and love you always," he wrote.

Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009 at his Los Angeles home, where he was found with a weak pulse and not breathing. He was transported to UCLA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was 50.

It was later determined that his cause of death was an overdose of Propofol, a drug that was used to combat his insomnia. His personal doctor was later charged with involuntary manslaughter.

See tributes to the King of Pop, below.