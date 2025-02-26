Michelle Trachtenberg Fans Were Worried About Star’s Health Just Last Year

Michelle Trachtenberg fans are devastated following the death of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star. She was 39.

The actress was found dead inside her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday (Feb. 26), according to FOX 5 News and other media outlets.

The actress' mother, Lana, discovered her daughter unresponsive inside her apartment located near Columbus Circle just after 8AM ET this morning.

Police confirmed the star's death and said they are not currently investigating it as suspicious.

According to sources who spoke to The Post, the EuroTrip actress had recently undergone a liver transplant prior to her passing and may have been "experiencing complications."

Just last year, fans of the former child star, who made her film debut in Nickelodeon's Harriet the Spy, expressed concerns for Trachtenberg's health after the actress shared some selfies online.

In January 2024, after Trachtenberg shared a photo of her with Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, a follower commented, "Michelle [you] look sick. [Are you] OK?"

"Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14? I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment," the actress fired back.

The fan apologized for offending Trachtenberg, but added they thought the star looked "pale and sick."

After receiving similar comments about her health and appearance, the actress shared a statement on her social media, writing, "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

Sharing another selfie, Trachtenberg defended her appearance again, writing, "This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems."

As of publishing, the Gossip Girl star's cause of death remains unclear.