Michelle Trachtenberg Was Sharing Nostalgic Throwback Photos Prior to Her Death

Michelle Trachtenberg appears to have been feeling nostalgic in the weeks before her shocking death at the age of 39.

In the weeks leading up to her passing, the Gossip Girl star was sharing throwback photos on Instagram of her at industry events, posing for promotional images and more from the late 2000s and early 2010s.

READ MORE: Michelle Trachtenberg Fans Were Worried About Star's Health Just Last Year

Her final Instagram post, uploaded on Feb. 19, exactly one week before she was found unresponsive at her Manhattan apartment, was a photo of her posing in a green gown on the red carpet at the premiere of Killing Kennedy in 2013.

See more of the throwback photos she recently posted in February, below:

Michelle Trachtenberg's final selfie was shared to Instagram on Feb. 12.

The intimate photo sees the actress sitting in a garden setting while wearing a blue knit sweater featuring a tiger.

She captioned the image "Eye of the Tiger," alongside a Turkish nazar emoji, which is meant to protect against the evil eye.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was found dead inside her New York City apartment on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

The actress' mother, Lana, discovered Trachtenberg unresponsive just after 8AM local time.

Police have confirmed the star's death is not being investigated as suspicious at this time.

Sources who spoke to The Post claimed the Harriet the Spy actress had recently received a liver transplant and may have been "experiencing complications."

As of publishing, Trachtenberg's official cause of death remains unclear.