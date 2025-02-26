Michelle Trachtenberg Fans React to Star’s Heartbreaking Death: ‘Thank You for the Childhood Memories’

Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away at age 39.

The actress was found dead in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle by her mother at 8 a.m. EST, per ABC News.

Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have experienced complications, according to a source who spoke to the outlet.

An autopsy will be conducted, but her death is not being investigated for foul play.

READ MORE: Michelle Trachtenberg Fans Were Worried About Star's Health Just Last Year

Fans are mourning the talented actress, known for many memorable roles throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Trachtenberg began her career in Harriet the Spy and Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

She later went on to star as Buffy's little sister Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer before moving on to portray villain queen Georgina Sparks in the CW's Gossip Girl from 2008 to 2012.

"It's kind of easy to be evil when you're saying evil things. It's definitely a lot more fun than playing the good girl. I love the reaction you get. I never understood why some actors don't want to play villains or evil characters," Trachtenberg told Seventeen of her Gossip Girl role in 2009.

She also starred in classic teen movies like the 2005 film Ice Princess opposite Joan Cusack and Hayden Panettiere, and EuroTrip and 17 Again.

"I trained extremely hard for the movie. When we weren't shooting, I was working, training five hours a day, five days a week, and I had ballet every other day. Was constantly on the ice," the actress said in an interview in 2005 about how she prepared for her role in Ice Princess.

Below, see how fans are remembering Michelle Trachtenberg.