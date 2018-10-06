Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Breaks His Silence Following Prison Sentencing

Yesterday (Oct.5), Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion. Now Sorrentino has broken his silence about his situation. The Jersey Shore star shared a post on Instagram shortly after the verdict was announced, expressing his love for his Jersey Shore cast and fans who have supported him along the way.

The first picture in the post shows Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jennie "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (who is blocked in view by Sorrentino as he stands talking to DelVecchio), showing their support towards Sorrentino at the courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.

The other pictures are of Sorrentino and his fiancée Lauren Pesce, holding his hand as they exited the hearing. The caption reads "We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support 🙏🏻"

Sorrentino's attorney Henry Klingeman also spoke out about the sentencing, sharing a statement to ET that read: "Michael accepts the court's judgment. He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month, and moving forward together after he serves his sentence." He then added that Sorrentino is keeping an optimistic outlook, despite his situation. "

"He's very positive despite the sentence because his commitment to recovery is genuine," Klingeman added. "He wasn't surprised by the sentence but disappointed because no one wants to go to prison."

PEOPLE also reports that Klingeman discussed his concerns about his client going to prison."Let’s hope that prison, which is an antisocial environment under the best of circumstances, doesn’t set him back," said Klingeman."I’m sure he’s got the resiliency and the strength and the will and support of his friends and family so that he’s going to make the best of this. The good news is that after so many years of investigation and this case being prosecuted, he can see the light at the end of the tunnel and he can put this behind him. He’s got a new lease on life career-wise, he’s about to get married, and he’s an optimistic person, so it’s going be fine.”