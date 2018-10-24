Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino can breathe easy through the new year — he won't begin his jail sentence until January 2019.

The Jersey Shore star, who was sentenced to eight months in jail for tax evasion earlier this month, successfully secured a time extension on his sentence, according to Us Weekly. He will now report to the Bureau of Prisons after January 15, 2019.

A rep told Us at the time of the sentencing that Sorrentino is still remaining optimistic about life after his eventual jailing, which includes marriage to his longtime girlfriend.

“Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” the rep noted in a written statement. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind-set that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

Pesce and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast mates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick were all present at the sentencing to show signs of support.