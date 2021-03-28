Are Miley Cyrus and Yungblud dating or just friends?

On Thursday (March 25), the "Prisoner" held a joint 15th anniversary Hannah Montana celebration along with a birthday party for her friend and fellow artist Omer Fedi. The event was held at the Rainbow Room in Hollywood, California, and had a handful of celeb pals in attendance.

The Daily Mail obtained a video that seemingly showed Yungblud with his feet on Cyrus' lap while she playfully bit his finger. The outlet alleged that they even shared a kiss. Rumors quickly swirled that the two were an item.

However, a source confirmed to People on Saturday (March 27) that they are "just friends" that were hanging out with a group of their mutual friends.

Cyrus was previously dating Cody Simpson and prior to that, briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus dated actor Liam Hemsworth on and off since they first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, before marrying him in December 2018. They publicly announced their split in August 2019 and sought a divorce.

Yungblud was previously linked to Halsey in 2019. She is currently pregnant with her first child with Alev Aydin, a writer, producer and actor. Yungblud and Halsey have been friends since their split, as they were photographed attending Black Lives Matter marches together back in May 2020 and Halsey supported his album on social media in December 2020.