Who is Miley Cyrus dating?

Cyrus' love life seems to be heating up after she was spotted engaging in some serious PDA with her rumored new boyfriend, 23-year-old Maxx Morando, while vacationing in Mexico.

Cyrus has kept the details of her and Morando's alleged relationship hush-hush after her split with former beau Cody Simpson.

However, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Cyrus and Morando appear to be smitten with each other.

Who is Maxx Morando?

He's not very active on social media, but here's everything we know so far about Miley Cyrus' boyfriend.

Morando is a drummer who played for The Regrettes between 2015 and 2018. He's currently keeping a steady downbeat behind Los Angeles-based rock band Lilly.

Morando has a keen eye for fashion. In September 2021, Cyrus credited Morando and fashion designer Shane Kastl for creating her colorful, festival-inspired look for a photo shoot with Vogue.

Morando and Cyrus first stepped out together in November 2021, when they attended the Gucci Love Parade runway show.

According to Daily Mail, the pair were first photographed together in July 2021 while on a trip to Nashville.

Ringing in the new year, Morando was spotted getting friendly and hanging out with Pete Davidson during Miley's New Year's Eve Party special.

Morando was born Nov. 16, 1998. He's a Scorpio.

Before fame, he attended School of Rock in Hollywood, Calif.

In an interview with Modern Drummer, Morando cited Keith Moon and Phil Collins as his musical inspirations.

